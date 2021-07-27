Filipino priest dies of COVID-19 despite full vaccination

Doctors found that a Philippine priest who died of COVID-19 had been fully vaccinated prior to contracting and dying from the coronavirus.

On July 24, Fr Manuel Jadraque, 58, of Mission Society of the Philippines collapsed while heading to San Roque Cathedral in the Manila suburb of Kalookan City to celebrate Mass, said Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan in a Facebook post. The priest was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

After Fr. Jadraque’s body was tested as part of health protocols, the results came out positive for COVID-19. Bishop David said that there were concerns as the priest was fully vaccinated with the Sinovac’s ‘Coronavac’ jab.

However, it was not clear whether the COVID-19 jab caused the priest’s death.

The case however prompted health authorities to shut down San Roque Cathedral as a precaution but some parishioners questioned the efficacy of Chinese-manufactured vaccines like Sinovac following the death.

The Chinese vaccine is the most widely used one in the Philippines. As many as 6.5 million doses have been donated by the Chinese government to the Philippines.

The vaccine has been reported to having the lowest efficacy rate of 56-65 percent and questions have been raised over its efficacy on Covid variants.

There was no autopsy done on Fr Jadraque’s body as it had to be cremated within 24 hours of his Covid positive report in line with health protocols. (AW)