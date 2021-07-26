Tailgating highlighted as major cause of accidents in Dubai during Eid Al Adha holidays

Tailgating was seen to be among the major causes of road accidents during the Eid Al Adha holidays (July 20-23) in Dubai, according to the authorities.

The Dubai Police officials registered several traffic accidents across the Emirate and the majority of them were caused by tailgating.

Other offenses included speeding and failing to abide by lane discipline, according to Colonel Turki bin Fares, director of the Command and Control Centre.

The Dubai Police also added that their emergency hotline (999) received 37,422 calls during the holiday while the non-emergency number (901) received 5,456 calls and they also responded to 568 emails and 475 live chats. (AW)