Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tailgating highlighted as major cause of accidents in Dubai during Eid Al Adha holidays

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Tailgating was seen to be among the major causes of road accidents during the Eid Al Adha holidays (July 20-23) in Dubai, according to the authorities.

The Dubai Police officials registered several traffic accidents across the Emirate and the majority of them were caused by tailgating.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi police to activate smart systems that detect tailgaters

Other offenses included speeding and failing to abide by lane discipline, according to Colonel Turki bin Fares, director of the Command and Control Centre.

The Dubai Police also added that their emergency hotline (999) received 37,422 calls during the holiday while the non-emergency number (901) received 5,456 calls and they also responded to 568 emails and 475 live chats. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippines urges UK to lift travel ban

27 mins ago

Three Koreans held in PH for online gambling, prostitution of Pinays

35 mins ago

Mental health issues on rise due to job losses, pay cuts amidst Covid-19

1 hour ago

Dubai expat presumed dead since 1976 to reunite with family

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button