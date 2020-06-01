Abu Dhabi Police urges public not to answer unknown calls, store personal details on social media as hackers become more and more clever

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and UAE banks urged the public to be more wary about online scams, as they said modern hackers can now access data if victims answer unknown calls and download unknown apps.



In a video released by the Abu Dhabi Police and the UAE Banks Federation, it showed a warning on how easy it can be for perpetrators to steal bank data and personal information from unsuspecting victims by their modern tricks like calling them and sending them apps to download.

READ ALSO: Oplan: Iwas Phone Scam



The authorities also called on residents to refrain from allowing strangers access to their registered phone numbers, as well as keeping personal details like birthdates or secret numbers on their phones and social media accounts.



SEE ALSO: Authorities in Dubai warns public on online prize scams