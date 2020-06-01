Abu Dhabi Police urges public not to answer unknown calls, store personal details on social media as hackers become more and more clever

More than 70 nations worldwide will reopen their borders for international tourists starting June 10, over two months since governments imposed travel bans and restrictions as preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Global reports stated that in...
Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?
The world was repulsed with the death of 46-year-old George Floyd as protests fill the streets of the United States and nations across the world, with many alleging that it was a gruesome act of racism. The events that transpired May 25 started when Floyd bought a...
WATCH: Online payment now available for taxis in Abu Dhabi
(WAM) -- Online payments options are now available for individuals utilising taxis operating in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, has announced. In a statement on Sunday, the ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, noted that...
PH warns against illegal recruiters online
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) issued a warning for Filipinos hoping to work overseas after authorities have received multiple reports of illegal recruitment schemes that promise to either conduct work interviews after the quarantine or to...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi and UAE banks urged the public to be more wary about online scams, as they said modern hackers can now access data if victims answer unknown calls and download unknown apps.
In a video released by the Abu Dhabi Police and the UAE Banks Federation, it showed a warning on how easy it can be for perpetrators to steal bank data and personal information from unsuspecting victims by their modern tricks like calling them and sending them apps to download.
READ ALSO: Oplan: Iwas Phone Scam
The authorities also called on residents to refrain from allowing strangers access to their registered phone numbers, as well as keeping personal details like birthdates or secret numbers on their phones and social media accounts.
دعت شرطة أبوظبي واتحاد مصارف الامارات الجمهور عدم الرد على المكالمات الغريبة وعدم تحميل تطبيقات غير معروفة وعدم السماح لها بالوصول الى أرقام الهواتف المسجلة أو الصور أو الملفات الاخرى وعدم الاحتفاظ بأي تفاصيل شخصية مثل تاريخ الميلاد او أرقامك السرية في الهاتف . حدث بياناتك الشخصية مع مصرفك حتى لا تقع ضحية الاحتيال . #إتحاد_مصارف_الإمارات #محاربة_الاحتيال #معا_في_مواجهة_الاحتيال #خلك_في_البيت #Stayhome #في_أبوظبي #InAbuDhabi #أبوظبي_أمن_وسلامة #Abudhabi_safe_and_secure #الإمارات #أبوظبي #شرطة_أبوظبي #أخبار_شرطة_أبوظبي#الإعلام_الأمني #UAE #AbuDhabi #ADPolice #ADPolice_news #security_media
SEE ALSO: Authorities in Dubai warns public on online prize scams
