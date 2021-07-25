Find your three ‘P’s by investing in the Philippine Stock Market

Filipinos who plan to venture into investing in the stock market investments in the Philippines stand to benefit from a long-term commitment to allow their money to grow over a set period of time through shares of stock that they now co-own with a company.

The webinar titled, ‘TFT Usapang OFW: Paano nga ba kumita sa stock market? Alamin ang mga paraan para palaguin ang inyong pera gamit ang abot kayang puhunan’ together with FirstMetroSec, pinpointed that stock investing fulfills three ‘P’s that each OFW should strive for their hard-earned salary.

Dr. Karen Remo, moderator of the TFT Usapang OFW session highlighted that OFWs can become part-owners who earn profits through their ‘puhunan’ or investments, with benefits as follows.

Part-owner. Dr. Remo shared that Filipinos can choose to invest in a company that has earned their trust. With over 30 companies to choose from, overseas Filipinos could now conveniently invest in any of the blue chip companies that they think will grow.

“Kung gusto mong maging investor tapos magiging part-owner ka ng isang company na pinagkakatiwalaan mo, na mayroon kang confidence na talagang magiging mas malaki pa at makakapagbigay tulong sa ating mga kababayan, you can be a part-owner,” said Dr. Remo.

‘Puhunan.’ To begin your investment journey, Filipinos have to be prepared to invest their money as well. However, Dr. Remo clarified that the money that will be investment isn’t a form of loan that has a fixed interest, but rather, a form of investment that has risks and rewards as well.

“To be able do that, you have to be able to give another ‘p’ which is ‘Puhunan’ – so paano ka magiging partner? Syempre, kailangan mong kumuha nang kaunti from your pocket. Now this ‘puhunnan’ ay hindi utang. Kasi pag utang for sure mayroon kang interest, babayaran ka for sure ng principal mo and also mayroon kang fixed interest. Ika nga may risks – so pwedeng yung puhunan mo ay pwedeng bumalik nang mas malaki pa because mayroon siyang growth potential, pero maaari din na bumaba,” explained Dr. Remo.

Profit. She further said that those who think and plan for the long run will get to earn profits as well.

“If you are a part-owner, part-investor and you also give the ‘puhunan’ so syempre mayroon kang aasahan na ‘profit’. And the kind of profits that we are looking at are either dividends – so mayroon kang makukuhang part of the profit na kinikita nila every year. Again this is discretionary lang naman sa company kung kanilang ibibigay. Kung wala naman talaga silang kinita then wala silang ibibigay na dividend as you mentioned. And another one is price appreciation. In fact I was looking at the names of the companies na nabanggit mo kanina. We can invest on these companies, talagang mga pinagkakatiwalaang companies through FirstMetroSec,” said Dr. Remo.

Companies available for stock market investments through the FirstMetroSec platform include (but not limited to): Ayala Corporation, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., Alliance Global Group, Inc., Ayala Land, Inc., Aboitiz Power Corporation, BDO Unibank, Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands, DMCI Holdings, Inc., First Gen Corporation, Globe Telecom, Inc., GT Capital Holdings, Inc., Int’l Container Terminal Services, Inc., Jollibee Foods Corporation, JG Summit Holdings, Inc., LT Group, Inc., Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company, Megaworld Corporation, Manila Electric Company, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Puregold Price Club, Inc., Robinsons Land Corporation, Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.,Security Bank Corporation, SM Investments Corporation, San Miguel Corporation, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., PLDT, Inc., Universal Robina Corporation

FirstMetroSec’s resident expert Robbi Samson said that the ownership that each OFW who will invest in these prime companies is what makes it more engaging for Filipinos to invest in the Philippine Stock Market.

“That’s one of the beauties of the Philippine Stock Market, you get to participate in the ownership and the growth of these very, very strong companies,” said Samson.

How do I begin?

OFWs who are ready to begin investing can open accounts online at FirstMetroSec’s dedicated website www.firstmetrosec.com.ph with basic requirements such as TIN, government-issued ID such as your passport, proof of address and a settlement bank account.