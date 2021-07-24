Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Magnitude 6.6 tremor, 24 aftershocks felt in Batangas, Luzon area

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo from Facebook: Mary Angeline Mercado Delmundo

A magnitude 6.6 quake hit Calatagan, Batangas at 4:49 AM (12:49 AM UAE time) on July 24, Saturday.

Residents in Calatagan and neighboring towns felt at least 24 aftershocks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 24 aftershocks as of 9:16 a.m., with the strongest at magnitude 5.5, which immediately followed the first intense tremor. The majority of the aftershocks were recorded at magnitude 2.

RELATED STORY: Experts warn of increased activity in Taal that might lead to eruption

In its initial earthquake bulletin, Phivolcs reported the quake, which was tectonic in origin, at 4:49 a.m. at a depth of 116 km.

The tremor was first reported at a magnitude of 6.7 but was later reduced to magnitude 6.6.

The Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Batangas was looking for possible damage and landslide due to the early heavy ground movement, the Philippine Broadcasting Service said in a report.

RELATED STORY: PHIVOLCS records 185 volcanic quakes in Taal

Intensity V was felt in Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Sablayan and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro; and Tagaytay City, Carmona, and Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

Intensity IV was recorded in Manila, Marikina City, Makati City, Taguig City, Quezon City, Pasay City, Valenzuela City, Tagaytay City in Cavite; San Mateo in Rizal, and Batangas City and Talisay City in Batangas.

Magnitude measures the energy released from the source of the quake while intensity measures the strength of shaking produced by the tremor at a certain location.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jennica Garcia unfollows estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco on Instagram

4 mins ago

Entry exemption documents no longer required for foreign kin of Filipino citizens from August 1

8 mins ago

Filipino father dies to save autistic son from drowning in Canada

15 mins ago

Shellfish poison detected in 10 coastal areas across Philippines

20 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button