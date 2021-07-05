Experts warn of increased activity in Taal that might lead to eruption

Philippine scientists have issued warnings about the Taal volcano that might erupt once again, following a recent eruption that witnessed high toxic gas emissions and thousands of residents fleeing their homes.

Earlier, an earthquake of 2.9 magnitude was felt in Burgo area of Surigao Del Norte.

The Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake 50 kms south of Manila – kept discharging sulphur dioxide over a week, while creating smog over Manila and other surrounding provinces.

While the first recent eruption on July 1 witnessed steam and rock rising hundreds of metres high, smaller eruptions had followed later the provincial disaster agency said on July 4.

Meanwhile, over 4,500 people fled their homes following the authorities urging for evacuating the high-risk areas on the lake’s shores, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, stated while raising the alert level from two to three.

Its last eruption in January 2020 witnessed ash rising 15 kilometres high — amidst the flow of red-hot lava that covered numerous homes, while killing livestock and forcing over 135,000 people into shelters.

Taal remains one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, which is hit periodically by eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” — a zone of intense seismic activity. (AW)