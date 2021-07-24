Filipino Tokyo Olympians to get additional Php100,000 allowance

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved Php100,000 (AED 7,312) additional allowance for the Filipino athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Php100,000 will be in addition to the $1,000 allowance given by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said in a statement that the athletes deserved this “additional show of support.”

Duterte approved the raise after Senate Committee on Sports chairman Bong Go and the PSC recommendation.

Filipinos who will win medals are set to receive Php10 million for gold, Php5 million for silver, and Php2 million for bronze from the national government.

The incentives from the private sector have helped boost the total reward for an Olympic gold to Php33 million. Incentives for those who get silver and bronze medals will get Php17 million, and Php7 million respectively.

