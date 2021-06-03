Tokyo Olympics to go on even as 10,000 volunteers quit

Even as 10,000 volunteers reportedly quit the preparations for holding Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the organizers have declared their commitment to carry on with the events.

While there were barely 50 days left till the opening ceremony, the volunteers had left because of coronavirus concerns.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games head, Seiko Hashimoto, told the media delay or cancellation of the games would only happen in catastrophic circumstances like participating delegations not being able to come to Japan.

Tokyo and other areas of Japan have remained in a state of emergency for a month till the Games begin, even as the country continued to battle the fourth wave of coronavirus infections – despite witnessing a smaller Covid-19 outbreak than many countries with just over 13,000 deaths.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told local media on June 2 that around 10,000 out of around 80,000 volunteers have quit, largely over coronavirus concerns.

Other reasons for volunteers quitting included; postponing the Games for a year, and protesting sexist remarks made by Hashimoto’s predecessor who was forced to resign.

While some of the volunteers are likely also to be among the approximately 80 percent of people in Japan that oppose hosting the Games this year, Muto said the decrease in volunteer numbers would not affect the running of the Games because the event was scaled back.

While the number of overseas officials and participants was reduced by about half to around 78,000, overseas fans are barred from attending, besides a decision expected later this month about allowing domestic spectators when the emergency in Tokyo ends on June 20.

Meanwhile, on June 3, the organisers will be highlighting details about medal ceremonies for the Games in their public drive to create enthusiasm about the Olympics.