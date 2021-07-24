Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino father dies to save autistic son from drowning in Canada

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

A Filipino father has died while saving his autistic son from drowning at a campsite on Chehalis Lake in Canada.

Arnulf Salazar, 53, breathed his last while trying to save his son, who has nonverbal autism. The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. on July 17. The lake is located off a remote forest service road outside of Harrison Mills in the Fraser Valley, British Columbia.

RELATED STORY: 10-year-old saves sister from drowning but loses own life

According to one of Salazar’s sons, their family was on a picnic at the lake when his father saw his brother drowning. He quickly jumped into the waters and saved his child, but got into trouble himself and drowned.

When Nick McCleary heard the family’s cries for help, he swam to save the duo. Salazar passed the boy to McCleary who brought him to the shore, McCleary said, adding that he was out of breath that he could have drowned if he had gone back to save Salazar as well.

READ ON: Teen drowns, one rescued at sea off Fujairah

Moments later a group of campers retrieved Salazar. His family performed chest compression on him until first responders arrived nearly an hour later and later paramedics pronounced him dead.

Salazar is survived by his wife and four children, two of which have autism. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Shellfish poison detected in 10 coastal areas across Philippines

8 mins ago

Magnitude 6.6 tremor, 24 aftershocks felt in Batangas, Luzon area

48 mins ago

COVID-19: Miss World Philippines coronation rescheduled to Aug 8

1 hour ago

PH becomes first country to approve cultivation of “Golden Rice”

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button