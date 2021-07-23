IATF stops order allowing kids to go out due to Delta variant local transmission

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has decided to halt its previous resolution allowing children from 5-17 years old to go out over the new Delta COVID-19 variant threat.

“Ang latest natin diyan ay hindi na muna natin papayagan sa ngayon,” Duque said in an interview on ABS-CBN.

“Dahil nagkaroon na tayo ng Delta variant, nagkaisa ang IATF na i-atras muna itong resolution na ito,” he added.

IATF Resolution No.125 has allowed 5 years old and above outdoors in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ).

The IATF will decide in the coming weeks if the policy can be reinstated.

“Although siyempre, dapat diyan ay may mga kasama ‘yang mga ‘yan at tumatalima pa rin sa minimum public health standards,” he said.