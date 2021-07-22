India reports first human death from Bird Flu

INDIA has reported an 11-year-old boy who died after contracting the H5N1 or bird flu virus.

The boy’s death, according to Reuters, is the first case in the country igniting concerns in India as it continues to recover from the coronavirus surge.

A statement released by the Indian government said that the boy was admitted at New Delhi’s premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences on July 2. He died after suffering from multi-organ failure.

Health workers from Gurgaon, on the outskirts of capital New Delhi, said that the boy’s family is now in isolation and contact tracing is underway to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Animal Husbandry Department of India’s Haryana’s state has not found any suspected cases of bird flu.