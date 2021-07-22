Filipinos can keep sim card numbers when switching networks starting Sept. 30

Three of the Philippines’ major telco players have officially launched the joint venture Telecommunications Connectivity Inc (TCI) as part of the rollout to make mobile numbers portable across each others’ networks by Sept. 30.

Mobile number portability means telco subscribers can switch to other networks without changing their mobile numbers.

TCI, the joint venture of DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc’s Smart Communication, will oversee the rollout of the measure.

“It is a sure win for the Filipino people… sa Mobile Portability Act, may forever,” TCI general manager Melanie Manuel told reporters in a press conference.

TCI was set up in compliance with the RA 11202 or An Act Requiring Mobile Service Providers to Provide Nationwide Mobile Number Portability to Subscribers.

“We hope to usher in a new era of innovation and competition for the benefit of the Filipino people,” Brian Patrick Lim, member of the TCI management committee, and vice president of Globe Telecom said in a report on ABS-CBN News.

“Essentially, what it does is it encourages competition and it gives consumers the freedom to choose a provider with the best services,” TCI treasurer and chief administrative officer of DITO Telecommunity Adel Tamano added.

The three telcos invested P120 million for the rollout.

What we know so far about mobile portability:

Switching providers will be free for users

The transfer of telcos will only take 48 hours. Around 4 hours downtime before the network transfer takes effect.

Service is available for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Postpaid users must finished their lock in period first.

There is no limit to switching back and forth to and from any telco providers

Another 60 days will be needed if someone wants to switch again.

Consumers will no longer know the other party’s telco provider.