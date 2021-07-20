PDP Laban official: Revillame, Tulfo, Padilla included in Duterte’s senate slate

A PDP-Laban official disclosed that the senatorial line up being considered by President Rodrigo Duterte. The list includes Cabinet officials, returning senators, and some television personalities.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is now finalizing his senatorial line-up composed of reelectionists, returning senators, cabinet members, and prominent personalities,” Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, PDP-Laban vice president for Visayas told reporters.

The initial list of Duterte’s senatorial slate includes:

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles

House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda

Information and Communications chief Gregorio Honasan II

Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri

Former senator JV Ejercito

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos

Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Greco Belgica

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar

Willie Revillame

Robin Padilla

Raffy Tulfo

Evardone said that the president vows to personally campaign for these personalities.

“PRRD’s endorsement power is very potent because of his enormous popularity,” he told GMA News.

Evardone added that the president is still finalizing the list.

Earlier, Tulfo said that he is not running for senator.

Revillame on the other hand hinted on his television show a big decision he may be announcing soon. (TDT)