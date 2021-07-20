PDP Laban official: Revillame, Tulfo, Padilla included in Duterte’s senate slate

A PDP-Laban official disclosed that the senatorial line up being considered by President Rodrigo Duterte. The list includes Cabinet officials, returning senators, and some television personalities.
“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is now finalizing his senatorial line-up composed of reelectionists, returning senators, cabinet members, and prominent personalities,” Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, PDP-Laban vice president for Visayas told reporters.
The initial list of Duterte’s senatorial slate includes:
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar
Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles
House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda
Information and Communications chief Gregorio Honasan II
Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri
Former senator JV Ejercito
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos
Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Greco Belgica
Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar
Willie Revillame
Robin Padilla
Raffy Tulfo
Evardone said that the president vows to personally campaign for these personalities.
“PRRD’s endorsement power is very potent because of his enormous popularity,” he told GMA News.
Evardone added that the president is still finalizing the list.
Earlier, Tulfo said that he is not running for senator.
Revillame on the other hand hinted on his television show a big decision he may be announcing soon. (TDT)