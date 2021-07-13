Willie Revillame to leave ‘Wowowin’ soon?

Television host Willie Revillame is set to make a big decision soon that could involve the possibility of him leaving his show ‘Wowowin’.

Revillame however said that he wants someone to take over his place in the show in case he finally makes the big decision to leave.

“Sa tamang panahon sasabihin ko ho yung magiging desisyon ko at sasabihin ko ho dito sa programang ito,” he said during his July 8 episode.

“Mawala man ako, gusto ko meron pa rin isang host na makakausap niyo. Kung sakali hong iyon ang magiging desisyon ko sa buhay ko, e, mabigat. Pagdadasal ko ‘tong mabuti. Pag-iisipan ko ‘tong mabuti,” he added.

“Pero sana ho, nakikiusap ako, tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang programang ito, dahil ang ganitong programa hindi dapat nawawala. Itong programang ‘to, dapat ho laging nandiyan, mawala man ako sa mundo,” he added.

Revillame said that leaving the show is a difficult decision to make.

“E, siyempre, dumarating yung time, dumarating sa buhay mo, na dapat kang magdesisyon, sa tamang panahon,” he said.

The TV host refused to divulge the reason behind his possible decision to leave the show.

It’s publicly known however that President Rodrigo Duterte wants him to run for senator.

“Willie, si mayor ‘to. Kumusta ka? Matagal na tayong ‘di nagkita pero palagi kitang naaalala dahil gusto ko sanang maging senador ka,” Duterte said in a video message.

The President said that Revillame is still having second thoughts if he will pursue any political plans.

Duterte said that Revillame’s slot will always be open to his senate slate.

“Kung ayaw mo na talaga eh di puwede na tayong mag-usap ulit,” he said.

Duterte acknowledges Revillame’s appeal to the masses.

“Bilib ako sa appeal mo sa masa,” the President said. (TDT)