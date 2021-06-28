UAE confirms presence of Delta variant in 1 out of 3 active cases

The deadly Delta variant has been found in one in three cases among the COVID-19 affected people in the UAE, according to the UAE health authorities.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE’s health sector cited that the variant was one of the three most common strains found in the country, which spread due to factors including the constant mutation of the virus, public’s lack of obedience in adherence to the UAE’s COVID-19 preventive measures, as well as failing to take both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common strain found in the UAE is the Beta strain, which originated from South Africa variant (B1351) that accounts for 39.2 percent. This is followed by the Delta variant that originated from India (B1617.2) at 33.9% and Alpha that was first detected in the UK (B117) accounting for 11.3% of the country’s active cases.

Authorities added that foreign data showed the risk of hospital admission doubling with the Delta variant infection – especially for people with underlying health conditions.

In addition, health authorities also told media that majority of the deaths 94% were among the unvaccinated, and 6% among vaccinated individuals, highlighting the need to take both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the UAE has succeeded in providing Covid-19 vaccine jabs to over 71 percent of the total population – which included 91.8 per cent of the eligible category, the authorities stated. (AW)