Philippine Consulate reopens for 35,000 Filipinos in Barcelona

The Philippines Consulate General in Barcelona which was closed nine years ago has reopened on June 7 to provide services to over 35,000 Filipinos in its jurisdiction.

Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe J. Lhuillier led the inauguration of the reopening of the Consulate on June 7, 2021.

RELATED STORY: Filipina historian, professor receives highest award from Spain’s Universidad Complutense de Madrid

Newly-designated Philippine Consul General to Barcelona, Maria Theresa S.M. Lazaro highlighted more rejuvenated collaboration and frequent exchanges while thanking the Filipino community for their role in the re-opening of the Consulate.

Amb. Lhuillier, who is based in Madrid, regaled the consulate’s inaugural gathering by stating historical facts, which highlighted the Philippines’ friendship and bilateral relations with Spain. The Philippine Ambassador to Spain said that he is now looking at underscoring the historical ties as a foundation to build a stronger relationship between the two nations.

Amb. Lhuillier said that the Consulate in Barcelona would help the Philippines engage and further economic, political, cultural and people-to-people ties with Spain. He also said that the reopening would also create a base for the Philippines to research opportunities for working together with the host country, establish networks in areas under the Consulate’s jurisdiction, and help advance all aspects of bilateral relations. (AW)