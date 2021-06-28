Pangilinan: Php18B unused Bayanihan 2 fund for OFW accommodation needs to be reviewed

Senator Kiko Pangilinan says that the unspent Bayanihan 2 funds amounting to Php18 billion pesos that will be used for the accommodation of returning overseas Filipinos should be reviewed.

Last week, Duterte suggested that unused funds from the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act or Bayanihan 2 will be used to pay the quarantine expenses of returning overseas Filipinos.

In a speech on Monday night, Duterte suggested reappropriating the unused funds to help pay for the quarantine expenses of returning Filipinos since most of them lost their jobs.

“Congress appropriated so much money for Bayanihan 2. I think if may residual pa diyan naiwan, it behooves upon the government to pay for the sequestration expenses of every returning Filipino,” he said.

“I am ordering now everybody including the government units i-hotel nila o ano man, babayaran ng national government ‘yan. As to when there is money and we will do it as fast as we can,” Duterte added.

The President ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Interior and Local Government to hasten the process.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque previously announced that some P18 billion pesos remained unused.

However, Pangilinan said that that using the funds for hotel accommodation may affect other government programs.

“I have to review yung ganoong klaseng proposal. Saan ba pagkukunan ‘yung P18 billion dahil kung mayroong intention na gastos sa iba? kumbaga, kukunin mo mawawalan ng suporta ang programa dahil ibibigay mo pa sa isang programa,” he said.

Pangilinan said that the malversation of funds must be avoided.

“‘Yun pa, because it is already obligated, it is already allotted. Pero ‘di ka pwede magdeklara ng savings sa gitna ng taon usually by the end of the year,” he added. (TDT)