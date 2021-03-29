TFT News

OWWA hopeful Bayanihan 3 will replenish AKAP funds for OFWs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is counting on the passage of the proposed Bayanihan 3 law in order to replenish its funds for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) called to Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (AKAP) Program.

OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac said in a press briefing that around 450,000 OFWs have benefited from the first tranches of the financial assistance program.

“We’re almost complete. We are down to our last 5,000, I think,” Cacdac said.

The agency chief said that they are hopeful for the replenishment of the funds after House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco expressed his support for the approval of Bayanihan 3.

“Speaker Velasco said Bayanihan 3 is being prepared so we look forward to that to replenish our AKAP funds,” Cacdac said, adding that the Finance Department is now looking for sources of the P420-billion Bayanihan 3.

The AKAP program gives OFWs a one-time Php10,000 cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

