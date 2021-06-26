Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino artists pay tribute to Aquino through artwork

Tributes for Noynoy Aquino by Pinoy artists Tarantadong Kalbo (left) and Linya-linya (right) on Facebook.

The death of former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III witnessed Filipino artists making caricatures and various forms of art in his memory. Aquino, the Philippines 15th president, had passed away on June 24 aged 61.

Since Aquino was well-known for his stand on the West Philippine sea problem, Kevin Eric Raymundo alias “Tarantadong Kalbo” chose to honor this effort in the form of a cartoon.

Cartoonist Zach highlighted the late president by creating a caricature of him wearing a Barong Tagalog with a pinned yellow ribbon, before posting it online with the words “An art tribute to 15th President of Republic of the Philippines. RIP PNoy.”

Meanwhile, a local retail brand Linya-Linya, which is also a content creator, uploaded a caricature of Noynoy with the hashtag “#SalamatPNoy.” (AW)

