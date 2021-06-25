Latest News

OFWs relieved as Qatar banks extend deadline for exchanging old currency

Qatari citizens and expatriates, including Filipinos, heaved a sigh of relief as the deadline to exchange old currency notes has been extended to December 31, 2021 by banks in the Gulf country.

Qatar Central Bank, in its post on Twitter, advised people about the deadline being extended to December 31 this year for exchanging the 4th edition Qatari notes, which could also be deposited in QNB branches, ATMs, ITMs and bulk deposit machines during this period.

Doha Bank – in an SMS – stated that old Qatari Banknotes would be accepted till 31st December, 2021 at any of its branches or cash deposit ATMs.

Meanwhile, QIB, Ahli Bank and Al Khaliji also highlighted on their social media channels that customers could exchange old currency notes through their respective branches or cash deposit machines.

Qatar is the third-largest destination of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Middle East after the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and also the fourth-largest destination of OFWs worldwide.

