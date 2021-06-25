Duterte declares period of national mourning on Aquino’s death 

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 24-July 3, 2021 as 10-day period of mourning for former President Benigno Aquino III.

Under Proclamation No. 1169, the Philippine flag will be flown at half-mast “from sunrise to sunset at all government buildings and installations” during that period.

“Let us continue to pray and pay respects to the former President who gave his best to serve our nation and our people,” Roque said in a statement.

Aquino died on Thursday due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

He served as the country’s 15th President from 2010 to 2016.

The country’s only bachelor president is survived by his siblings Kris Aquino, Victoria Elisa Aquino-Dee, Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, and Pinky Aquino-Abellada.