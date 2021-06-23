Bahrain updates entry regulations from June 25 in wake of COVID-19

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Authority is updating entry regulations via Bahrain International Airport from June 25.

All incoming passengers, vaccinated/unvaccinated aged six and above, must have an accredited PCR test certificate bearing a QR code before boarding the flight 38 hours prior to departure from the “red zone” countries. PCR test validity is extended to 72 hours prior to the flight from countries that are not listed in this category, the authority stated on June 22.

The updated regulations highlight that incoming passengers will be subjected to PCR tests against COVID-19 upon arrival from all countries, besides also maintaining the test on the 10th day after arrival.

The costs of the tests could be paid via the application “Aware Society” in addition to payment with banking and visa cards, the authority stated.

There are around 58,000 Filipinos working in Bahrain, of which 18,000 are domestic workers. Other Filipinos commonly work as accountants, construction contractors, engineers, sales associates, as well as business and government support staff. (Aw)