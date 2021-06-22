UAE population increases to around 9.2 million

The UAE population has increased to around 9,282,410 in 2020 with men being 69.7 per cent (equivalent to 6,468,460 people) and women comprising 30.3 per cent (2,813,950), according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Statistics showed that the average life expectancy for residents was at 79.9 years, which reflected the high quality of healthcare services in the country.

Officials added that the life expectancy among women was 81.4 years, and 78 years for men.

The UAE population’s median age is at 32.8 years. This proved that the UAE has a fairly young society with the majority of its residents being active working individuals who are all contributing towards the economic growth of the country.

Meanwhile, the average annual population growth rate in the past decade (2010-2020) stood at 1.2 per cent, according to statistics. (AW)