Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 22

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 118,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to June 22, Tuesday, stands at 14,631,482 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 147.94 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

POEA says lack of flights ‘big challenge’ in repatriating OFWs from countries due to travel ban

1 hour ago
This photo shows some jury members, organizers and Filipino director Rafael Manuel on a screen at the back during the closing ceremony of the Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia in Tokyo on June 21, 2021. (Kyodo)

Filipino director wins top prize in Asia’s largest short film festival

2 hours ago

WATCH: Filipino artists unite in star-studded ‘Stop All Hate’ music video

2 hours ago

UAE population increases to around 9.2 million

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button