Authorities to install watchtowers, signboards at Ras Al Khaimah’s Flamingo, Al Maarid beaches to prevent drowning

Watchtowers will be installed on Flamingo and Al Maarid beaches in Ras Al Khaimah to prevent drowning incidents.

Ras Al Khaimah Police has partnered with RAK’s Public Services Department to construct watchtowers to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

According to Major Aref El Harnaki, Director of the Monitoring and Follow-up Section at the RAK Police, the construction of watchtowers will be finished in the next three months.

The announcement came following incidents of drowning in the Emirate.

Paramedics and lifeguards will be stationed in the watchtowers.

Signboards and warning flags in different colors will also be installed in the beaches to inform visitors about the sea condition.

Meanwhile, El Harnaki advised parents to keep an eye on their children to ensure their safety while on the beach.

He also called on water sports enthusiasts to observe restraint. (RA)