OWWA estimates 5,000 OFWs currently stranded in UAE; total of 80,000 wish to fly home to PH

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA says that an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 overseas Filipino workers or OFWs are still expected to come home to the Philippines.

“Isang concern natin itong new variant. Mga 70,000 to 80,000 ang darating pa na naapektuhan ng COVID-19, and then yung naapektuhan ng travel ban sa UAE (United Arab Emirates), mahigit kumulang 5,000 sila. At ang mga dumadating na regular passengers, yung uuwi talaga, magbabakasyon so ganoon,” OWWA Chief Hans Cacdac said in an interview on GMA News.

The government has extended the travel ban to the UAE, India, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh to prevent the entry of the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant.

OWWA said that they were able to get the additional 5.2 billion peso budget from the Budget Department for the repatriation and expenses for OFWs.

“This will go on maybe around until September. Naghahanda na rin tayo sa panibagong proposal kasi P9.8 talaga hinihingi natin”

The additional budget will be used for the accommodation, cash aid, and repatriation expenses of OFWs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (TDT)