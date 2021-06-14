OFWs in UAE appeal for consideration to head home to PH following extension of travel ban till June 30

Overseas Filipinos whose flights were scheduled for the latter part of June are now scrambling to rebook their tickets and adjust their schedules after the Philippines has extended the travel restrictions anew for inbound travelers from UAE and six other countries.

The move has affected several OFWs, particularly those who have already cancelled their visa as of May.

They worry not only about their overstay fines, but also how to make ends meet as they need money to pay for their daily meals and accommodation, and other living expenses.

“Ubos na yung pera namin sa pagpaparebook ng ticket. Buti kung ma-re-refund agad. Bayad pa ng bahay at pagkain,” said Jeffrey.

“Dami nang cancelled visa na gustong umuwi. Overstay na, ubos pa pera pangkain pa lang. Paano pa yung multa sa overstay,” said Carlos.

Some OFWs questionned why the Philippines restricts travel among OFWs in UAE, especially considering that many of them have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“May quarantine at swab naman, bakit takot na takot kayo lumapag dito mga OFW e mga vaccinated naman na sila,” said Vhiay.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to extend the entry ban for inbound travelers from UAE and six other countries, from June 16 to June 30.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the travel ban, which is now in place until June 30, covers inbound passengers from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, which was supposed to end tomorrow, June 15.