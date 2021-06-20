Filipinos in COVID-19 travel ban countries can return home via repatriation flights – Palace

Filipinos covered by repatriation efforts in countries, which are included in the travel ban list due to the COVID-19 Delta variant, can return to the Philippines — subject to quarantine and testing protocols.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque stated that the travel ban does not cover Filipinos headed home via repatriation flights. Earlier, the Philippines extended restrictions till June 30, 2021, on passengers from the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Oman.

He clarified that Filipinos under the repatriation program of the government and repatriation activities of manning/recruitment agencies cleared by the Bureau of Quarantine, will not be prohibited from entering the Philippines.

The Philippines imposed this particular travel ban for strict border control and preventing the Delta variant from entering into local communities and causing community transmission, he said adding that the Delta — first detected in India — is more transmissible and needed continued vigilance.

The Philippines government has extended travel restrictions for the second time on these seven countries due to the Delta variant. The government had earlier applied travel restrictions on India from April 29 to May 14, besides adding Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka later from May 7 to May 14. The restrictions were later extended until the end of the month. (AW)