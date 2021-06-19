Returning fully-vaccinated Filipinos in PH to undergo 7-day quarantine from June 22

Fully vaccinated Filipinos who received both doses in the Philippines and are returning from international travel will now enjoy a shorter quarantine period of seven days from June 22.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated the need for “strict enforcement” of current testing and quarantine protocols for inbound international travelers — regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued by the local government units on the contrary.

The new guidelines emphasize that fully vaccinated Filipinos would have to undergo an RT-PCR or swab test, if they display COVID-19 symptoms during the seven-day quarantine period.

The returnees will be issued a quarantine certificate indicating their vaccination status, once this quarantine period is over.

However, the policy only covers Filipinos vaccinated in the country and does not apply to foreign nationals or overseas Filipino workers inoculated abroad. The government is still holding discussions as to how the new seven-day quarantine measure would also apply for Filipinos who received both jabs overseas.

Earlier, on June 4, the Philippines had reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to seven days for returning Filipinos, who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (AW)