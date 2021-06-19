Qatar rejects online medical advice ban rumour as ‘inaccurate’

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health has clarified that it had not issued any ban on inline medical advice and that local news about this ban is “inaccurate”– after local media misquoted an official circular recently.

Social media was all abuzz when a local media outlet published an announcement by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) that allegedly prevented doctors and health practitioners from using social media platforms to make advertisements or give medical advice.

RELATED STORY: Exercise, proper nutrition still the best ways to fight COVID-19 – doctors

“The Department of Healthcare Professions called on medics and health centers to abide by what is written in their profession’s licenses and roles without any amendments or changes, while avoiding the inclusion of inaccurate data that does not match what is written in the electronic registration system at the Department of Health Specialties (DHP) at the Ministry of Public Health,” read the statement of the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

It added: “However, the memo issued by the Ministry of Public Health is in no way a ban on Doctors or clinicians using social media.”

READ ON: COVID-19 survivors to have immunity for up to 9 months- UAE doctors

The Ministry of Public Health also told Doha News that Clinicians were encouraged and supported in using social media platforms for educational purposes.

The memo clarified that all posts made by healthcare professionals should not be misleading, but be within ethical boundaries and follow the community cultures and relevant laws, the spokesperson added. (AW)