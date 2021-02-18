Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 survivors to have immunity for up to 9 months- UAE doctors 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Doctors in the UAE said that COVID-19 survivors are likely to have antibodies against the virus that could last for up to nine months.

The health experts said that even if one does get re-infected, symptoms are likely to be less serious.

Dr. Anthony Thomas, pathologist and director of Prime Healthcare Group’s diagnostic division, said that the observation was from their study in the past nine months to a number

of COVID-19 patients.

“We noticed that in some Covid patients, antibodies remained active for up to nine months after the infection, while in some, antibodies lasted for six to eight months. There were some exceptions and rare cases of re-infection of Covid-19, but then again the severity of the symptoms was much less compared to the previous time,” he said.

The doctor added that chances of re-infection were found in people with low immunity.

It can also be true to those who are on treatment for chronic diseases like cancer; or taking immune suppressants for a disease,.

“Even the elderly can be at a higher risk of getting infected again,” he added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 555,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,744 newly infected patients

PH breaches 555,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,744 newly infected patients

8 mins ago
Photo of WHO says PH should keep community quarantine for now 

WHO says PH should keep community quarantine for now 

33 mins ago
Photo of Mother of Christine Dacera says 3 movie producers willing to do biopic of her daughter

Mother of Christine Dacera says 3 movie producers willing to do biopic of her daughter

1 hour ago
Photo of Counterfeit sanitizers seized in Abu Dhabi

Counterfeit sanitizers seized in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close