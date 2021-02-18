COVID-19 survivors to have immunity for up to 9 months- UAE doctors 

Doctors in the UAE said that COVID-19 survivors are likely to have antibodies against the virus that could last for up to nine months.

The health experts said that even if one does get re-infected, symptoms are likely to be less serious.

Dr. Anthony Thomas, pathologist and director of Prime Healthcare Group’s diagnostic division, said that the observation was from their study in the past nine months to a number

of COVID-19 patients.

“We noticed that in some Covid patients, antibodies remained active for up to nine months after the infection, while in some, antibodies lasted for six to eight months. There were some exceptions and rare cases of re-infection of Covid-19, but then again the severity of the symptoms was much less compared to the previous time,” he said.

The doctor added that chances of re-infection were found in people with low immunity.

It can also be true to those who are on treatment for chronic diseases like cancer; or taking immune suppressants for a disease,.

“Even the elderly can be at a higher risk of getting infected again,” he added. (TDT)