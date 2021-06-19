Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IATF to discuss removal of mandatory swabbing for returning Filipinos fully vaccinated abroad

Staff Report

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) is scheduled to discuss the removal of mandatory swab testing for Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19 abroad.

IATF is set to discuss the verification and health measures to be implemented for Filipinos who are fully vaccinated abroad when they arrive in the Philippines.

In a press briefing, Vergeire said the Department of Foreign Affairs is already coordinating with various embassies regarding the process in validating of authenticity of vaccination cards.

The health department is also looking at the risk classification of other countries on how we can include them in the criteria we are creating, Vergeire added.

The health official added they are carefully studying the measure as the government is trying to block the entry of highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. (RA)

