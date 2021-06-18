Expats in Oman may not get systems dev’t, web designing jobs as per new circular

Oman expatriates, including Filipinos, will now have limited choices when it comes to employment opportunities as jobs related to the systems development and analysis, web design, and technical support in government agencies and companies.

These ares will be restricted to Omanis only, according to a circular from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

”Within the framework of developing national competencies and capabilities and in line with the plan to Omanize the functions of the communications and information technology sector in the units of the administrative apparatus of the state and government companies, His Excellency Eng. Said bin Hamoud bin Said Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, issued a ministerial circular regarding occupants of jobs related to systems development and analysis, web design and technical support, which includes (computer technician, computer engineer, electronic computer technician, electronic computer engineer) in the units of the administrative apparatus of the state and government companies,” the circular said.

The order directs providers of communications and information technology services to comply with this new directive upon direct contracting, subcontracting, or partial contract.