WATCH: YouTuber builds extra-inch quads off 300 bodyweight squats

Sometimes, doing ‘squats’ pays off in bigger ‘quads,’ as one man found out when he did 300 bodyweight squats a day for 30 days and documented his journey on YouTube.

Hoping to build his quad muscles, Singaporean vlogger Evan Zhang found that — 9,000 squats later — his quads grew an inch, and his glutes “became rounder and fuller” too.

RELATED STORY: Quarantine violator in Cavite dies after being forced to do 300 squats

Expressing delight over the results — since he barely ever did squats before, favoring weight training at the gym, Zhang said he performed 300 squats in sets of 20.

However, despite being no stranger to fitness challenges, Zhang found himself drained both mentally and physically in this squat effort.

With gyms closed in Singapore due to the pandemic, Zhang said he did weight training with focus mainly on calisthenics and bodyweight exercises before undertaking his squat challenge. (AW)

