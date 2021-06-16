VIRAL: Kind-hearted lawyer accepts ‘crabs’ from client as attorney’s fee

A lawyer’s post in Sorsogon City has gone viral over his client’s unique mode of payment for their legal fees.

Lawyer Noel Allen Bose shared that after a hearing in a court in Sorsogon, his client decided to pay him ‘uniquely’ for representing them legally.

“Atty. Wala akong pambayad ng appearance fee mo. Pwede po ba yung huli nalang namin ang ipambayad ko sa inyo?,” his client told him.

Bose then agreed but little did he know that his client was not joking at that time.

The client then handed him over the live crabs that left him speechless after the exchange.

The lawyer then jokingly wrote “Ilang Twynsta, Arcoxia at Atenurix ang iinumin ko para dito”. These medicines are for those with hypertension.

The post became viral with 20,000 reactions. The lawyer even updated the comment section by saying that he already cooked the crabs.

“God bless your kind heart,” a netizen commented.

“Parang mas mahal pa sa appearance fee yan kapag binili mo dito hahaha,” another one said.

“Higit sa anu pa man..wala ng mas sasarap pa sa pakiramdam na nabigay sa kliyente dahil naiintindihan ni Atty sitwasyon nya,” another Facebook user commented. (TDT)