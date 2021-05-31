ASAWA WANTED: Pinoy single dad receives romantic proposals after viral post

What seemed to be a simple joke on his Facebook post turned to be a controversial one for single dad Don Dizon Lugtu.

In a report on ABS-CBN’s ANCX, the 34-year-old man shared a photo of his dream house, his three children but without a wife.

“PS: Wanted: Ilaw ng tahanan, para lumiwanag na ang aking buhay at ang aming bahay,” Don’ original post wrote.

He later on changed the post and removed the lines saying he is looking for a wife after receiving several romantic proposals, requests, and even possible referrals.

His original post had 6,000 likes and was shared almost 2,000 times.

Don said that he’s amused over the response of netizens to his post. He said that he did not respond to the random messages he had received and is now focusing his time on his children and business.

In the same report, Don met a woman named Kris when he was 18 years old. After dating for months they broke up but Kris gave birth to fraternal twins after a year.

To make sure, Don had them tested through DNA and later on confirmed that he is the father of the twins.

Don admitted that during that time, he was not yet ready to give up his bachelor life. Kris left the country and decided to leave the custody of their children to Don.

Later on, Don realized that he has a big responsibility to his twins and that’s when the change started to happen slowly.

Don closed down his gym in 2017 and started to look for other sources of income for the twins. He invested in a bar in Tarlac City called The Woods in 2018 and later on became an instant success.

In 2020, Don found out that another woman named Cindy whom he met in 2011 also gave birth to his third child.

Cindy initially told Don that she might be pregnant but later on dismissed it.

When the baby is born, the girl looks like Don and that’s when he’s convinced that the baby girl was his.

It took some time before they explained to Sabrina, Don’s daughter, that he was the real father.

At the end of the story, Don clarified that he’s only kidding when he said that he’s looking for an ‘ilaw ng tahanan’ or a mother for his children.

Don said he’s focused now on his business and taking care of his children. (TDT)