‘Laos na?’: Jessy Mendiola responds to savage questions

Actress Jessy Mendiola has reacted to some of the comments of her bashers calling her ‘laos’ or a has been.

Some of her critics even told her that marrying Luis Manzano is a good move since her showbiz career did not go anywhere.

“Hindi ko naman din nakikita ko ‘yung sarili ko as super sikat, ‘yung superstar or whatever,” Jessy said in her latest Youtube vlog.

She added that she agrees at some point that her star has already faded.

“I don’t feel hurt or anything. In a way, medyo totoo naman din na hindi na rin talaga ako super active,” she said.

Jessy said that she’s aware that a lot of people don’t like her.

“Wala rin naman talaga ako magagawa. But I’m just really thankful na kumbaga na sa circulation pa ako ng showbiz,” she said.

Jessy entered show business in 2004 but it took a long time before she was able to her big break.

Some of her notable projects include ‘Sabel’ and ‘Maria Mercedes’. (TDT)