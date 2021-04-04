WATCH: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola now married

Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano announced that they are now married.

In an Instagram post, Luis shared the link of Jessy’s Youtube channel directing netizens to a five-minute vlog.

“Hopefully, after watching the video, you’ll have huge smiles on your faces and only feel love because with everything that’s been happening in the world, that’s all we want, to share the love and spread some joy to everyone,” Jessy wrote in the caption.

The first part of the video showed Luis rehearsing his vow during their intimate wedding.

It’s unclear on where the venue was but Jessy expressed her gratitude to Lipa Mayor Eric Africa.

Also present in the wedding were Vilma Santos, Senator Ralph Recto and Edu Manzano.

The couple announced their engagement in Palawan last December 2020.

They have been in a relationship for the last four years. (TDT)

Watch the video here: