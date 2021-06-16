Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Israel scraps indoor mask policy

Israel now allows its residents to remove their masks even when they are in indoor places, as coronavirus cases continue to decline.

Children were also allowed to go to school and adults to work without masks for the first time in more than a year.

Israel has first ordered the mask removal in April when in outdoor places.

In a Reuters report, about 55% of Israel’s 9.3 million population are fully vaccinated.

Israel Health Ministry data also logged zero to one new case or death related to COVID-19 this month.

New cases in the Middle Eastern country dropped since February and March.

However masks will still be required for non-vaccinated individuals and people bound for quarantine from commercial flights. (TDT)

