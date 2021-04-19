LOOK: Israelis step into streets without face masks on

Israelis are now enjoying a taste of normalcy as the government dropped the mandatory wearing of mask in outdoor/public spaces which took effect on Sunday.

This comes after the country managed to inoculate 80% of its adult population against COVID-19.

“The rate of infection in Israel is very low thanks to the successful vaccine campaign in Israel, and therefore it is possible to ease (restrictions),” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein earlier said.

The high rate of inoculation was achieved by the country thanks to the country’s aggressive vaccine rollout.

To date, Israel has vaccinated close to five million people from its 9.3 million population.

The vaccination drive led to a steep drop in hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths.

Mandatory isolation of travelers and returning citizens remain in place.