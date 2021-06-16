Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi installs new scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

Abu Dhabi has given a green light for the pilot test of scanners to detect potential COVID-19 cases quickly.

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the state-of-the-art scanners will add to the precautionary measures, without changes to the existing protocols.

The scanners will be strategically placed at select locations on Yas Island and at designated entry and exit points in Musaffah area.

The scanner works by identifying if a person is infected or not, if an individual is not infected they will be allowed to enter.

But, if a person is identified as potentially infected, a PCR test will be carried out within 24 hours, with all “red tests” marked as free.

The scanners will screen people at a distance and will be effective for mass screening, the authority added.

It came a day after the green pass system has started to implement in the UAE capital.

The initiative is in line with Abu Dhabi’s four-pillar strategy to combat Covid-19 focused on vaccination, active contract tracings, safe entry and adopting preventive measures.

The committee said the move is “part of efforts to further enhance the protection of public health and safety by using the most advanced technology.” (RA)

