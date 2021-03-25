Abu Dhabi reduces PCR test to AED65 (PHP860)

Abu Dhabi has reduced the cost of PCR test in the emirate to AED65 or approximately PHP860.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) ordered the lowering of the cost of nasal swab tests from AED85 to AED65. This was an 82 percent decrease from the standard PCR cost of AED370 when the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.

“Please note that the cost of Covid-19 (PCR) test is revised to be Dh65 for single run including collection and testing of the sample,” the health department said.

The department added: “For cases presenting to healthcare facilities with no symptoms or medical indication, costs for the test will be covered by the individual. All other cases are covered.”

The insurance coverage includes people with COVID-19 related symptoms.

Private firms in Abu Dhabi are required to undergo mandatory PCR testing for free every two weeks, according to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic.

All private-sector employees working in vital sectors and service industries will undergo mandatory testing.

The move aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid the vaccination rollout.

The Abu Dhabi DOH invites all eligible members of the population to book vaccination appointments.

UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and above are eligible for the government’s vaccination program which can be accessed in at least 100 centers.

