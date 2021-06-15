Dubai court jails man for slapping paramedic, causing permanent hearing damage

A man has been jailed for six months for assaulting a paramedic and causing permanent damage to her ears in Dubai.

The accused believed the nursing staff was responsible for the death of his father, according to a Public Prosecutor in the Dubai Criminal Court.

The incident, according to the victim, happened while she was on duty at a government hospital.

The GCC national inquired if she was part of the team that transported a particular patient. After getting a confirmation from her, he slapped her. Since then the paramedic is suffering from hearing issues.

The man had reportedly admitted that he was in shock on the day of the incident after hearing of the death of his father due to a neck injury. (AW)