Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai court jails man for slapping paramedic, causing permanent hearing damage

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A man has been jailed for six months for assaulting a paramedic and causing permanent damage to her ears in Dubai.

The accused believed the nursing staff was responsible for the death of his father, according to a Public Prosecutor in the Dubai Criminal Court.

RELATED STORY: Filipina left ‘permanently impaired’ after being shot in the eye in California

The incident, according to the victim, happened while she was on duty at a government hospital.

The GCC national inquired if she was part of the team that transported a particular patient. After getting a confirmation from her, he slapped her. Since then the paramedic is suffering from hearing issues.

READ ON: Expert says COVID-19 can severely, permanently damage victims’ lungs

The man had reportedly admitted that he was in shock on the day of the incident after hearing of the death of his father due to a neck injury. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE courts orders phone scammers to pay back AED 100,000

1 hour ago

WATCH: Indian claims COVID-19 vaccine gave him ‘magnetic powers’

1 hour ago

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines found effective against Delta strain

1 hour ago

Netflix to highlight award-winning Filipino drama ‘Fan Girl’

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button