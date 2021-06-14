Dubai fines smelly, unhygienic taxi drivers

A total of 30 taxi and limo drivers in Dubai were fined for failing to comply with required standards on hygiene and cleaning instructions.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) found these violations in taxis and limousines stationed outside shopping malls across the emirate.

Saeed Al Balooshi, Director of Passengers Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said drivers were educated about taking care of their hygiene and the cleanliness of their vehicles.

The inspection campaign was conducted nearby shopping malls, including Mirdif City Centre, Deira City Centre, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Of the 321 taxis inspected, 28 were deemed to be unhygienic and subsequently fined.

The RTA also carried out the inspections across 100 limos and found two violators.

Al Balooshi said drivers were reminded to comply with RTA’s instructions to keep cleanliness of vehicles to reduce the number of complaints filed by riders.

Overall, the RTA praised the compliance of limousine operators and franchise taxi companies to the rules and regulations.

“The inspection campaigns aimed to educate taxi drivers and limo chauffeurs about Dubai as a tourist and recreational destination, and the importance of compliance with the instructions and guidance relating to their business,” Al Balooshi said.

“Particular attention was given to the appearance as well as the cleaning of the interior and exterior of taxis and limousines,” he added. (RA)