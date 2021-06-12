Vaccinated GCC travellers may visit Switzerland from June 28

Totally-vaccinated tourists from GCC countries including UAE can soon travel to Switzerland without quarantine, starting from from June 28.

The vaccines for these travelers include that are duly recognized by Switzerland include: European Medical Agency (EMA) and WHO emergency use approved vaccinations, including Sinopharm.

The Swiss government proposed that from June 28, fully-vaccinated guests from GCC countries could enter Switzerland again without undergoing quarantine or pre-travel testing. However, the proposal is subject to final ratification by the parliament on June 23.

Meanwhile, such travellers could apply for Schengen visas again through the VFS outlets , though UAE Emirati travellers did not need a visa to travel to Switzerland,” Matthias Albrecht, director GCC, Switzerland Tourism, said while noting that certain countries including India and Brazil were the exception to the proposed rule.

Pointing out that travellers will have to undergo PCR testing and other re-entry regulations to return to their homes in the GCC, he said comprehensive protection concepts were installed to ensure travellers safety, including the Swiss government adhering to the EU’s border-opening strategy for vaccinated people from June 28 — just in time for the summer holidays. (AW)