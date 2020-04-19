LOOK: Switzerland’s iconic mountain showcases UAE flag as symbol of hope

Countries from all over the world are now showing their solidarity with the UAE as Switzerland’s Matterhorn featured the UAE flag as a symbol of hope.

This initiative from the village of Zermatt aims to highlight the Switzerland’s gratitude for the UAE as in its global efforts to help combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as seen in its gestures of good will sending aid planes to other countries, as well as its relief effort tie-ups together with the World Health Organization.

“Therefore we have projected the flag of UAE٫ the Matterhorn, more than 1000 meters of size. We express our solidarity with UAE and hope that this sign will give all people hope and courage to overcome the crisis,” said the statement as per Arabian Gazette.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: UAE sends aid flight to Iran to support fight against coronavirus

The village furthered that they hope that their simple gesture will provide a beacon of hope for the expats and citizens of the UAE as they continue their efforts to combat the spread of the disease within and outside of their country.

“Many countries suffer from the corona virus. We give hope and strength to the people of the UAE and the many expats living there. The Matterhorn shines for them tonight. Together we will overcome the crisis,” adds the statement from Zermatt.

READ ON: We Will Win’: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares uplifting video urging residents to unite in country’s fight against COVID-19

As of this time, the UAE has 6,302 cases with 37 deaths and 1,188 recoveries. Switzerland on the other hand has 27,404 cases, where 1,368 have died while 17,100 have fully recovered from the disease.