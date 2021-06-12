LOOK: Dialysis patient graduates from college

Amid all challenges, a dialysis patient from Quezon Province managed to graduate from college while battling chronic kidney disease.

“Kinaya ko, kakayanin mo! To all people who are silently fighting their own battles, know that you can do it and you can make it. No matter how hard, no matter how painful it is. There will always be a rainbow after the rain,” Arnold Morales said in a Facebook post.

In an interview on Philstar.com, Morales said that he has been battling Stage 5 chronic kidney disease for four years. The disease however did not stop him from pursuing his education degree at Tayabas Western Academy.

Morales said that he has been undergoing dialysis in the morning while studying at night.

“Ipinagpatuloy ko po talaga ang pag-aaral dahil yun po ang pangarap ko maging isang ganap na guro po,” he told Philstar.

Morales said that he is only surviving because of dialysis. His kidneys are no longer functioning and the only solution is a kidney transplant.

Morales used to work in Candelaria public library but later on failed to get a new job.

The education graduate hopes he can inspire others with his personal feat. He said that it’s okay to get tired and pause for a while but giving up is not an option in life. (TDT)