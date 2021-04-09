Latest News

Sharjah ruler says construction plan for new dialysis building underway

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that Sharjah will soon have a building dedicated to dialysis patients who are senior citizens.

The dialysis building would be situated near a hospital. It will be equipped with all the technologies and machines needed for their elderly’s healthcare.

“Health is a crown on the heads of healthy people and we must preserve it… We will provide all things that our citizens need.”

“So seniors won’t have to travel too far for their dialysis sessions,” His Highness said. “We have studied the issue of allocating dialysis services to elderly people at home in detail, and one of the solutions we have put in place is to take a team to the patient’s home.”

“We have assigned a building that belongs to us close to the hospital… and it will be a dialysis centre for the elderly. It is a separate building from the hospital and if any emergency happens, the patient will be transferred to the hospital, indicating that the cases of dialysis increase due to the spread of diabetes among young people,” the Sharjah Ruler added.

