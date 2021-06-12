Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3 OFWs in Kuwait plead for help due to alleged maltreatment

Three overseas Filipino workers working as domestic helpers in Kuwait are pleading for help on social media after they were allegedly abused and imprisoned by their employers.

In a GMA News report, one of the maltreated OFWs is a senior citizen.

The OFW named ‘Ruby’ said that her employers got mad for petty reasons and then locked her up in her room.

The abuse reportedly started when she asked her employers if she could resign from their jobs and return to the Philippines.

Ruby said that her family in the Philippines is unaware of their situation.

Another colleague, Rose used to give Ruby food when she was locked up by her employer.

Rose however got imprisoned too when her employer found out that she was giving food to Ruby.

Ruby’s sibling said that their case has been brought to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Kuwait.

When the family tried to reach out to Ruby again she could no longer be reached.

The Philippines and Kuwait have signed a memorandum of understanding protecting Filipino workers in Kuwait following cases of abuses and deaths of Filipino migrant workers. (TDT)

