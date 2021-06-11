Latest News

Philippines allows fully vaccinated seniors to go out

The Inter-Agency Task Force has allowed seniors or elderly people to go out of their residences as long as they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

The IATF said that vaccinated seniors should still observe minimum public health protocols. They should also wear face masks and face shields.

DOH Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that vaccinated seniors can still spread the virus when they go out.

“Maaari kayong lumabas pero kailangan kayo ay nagsusuot pa rin ng masks. Kailangan naka-face shield, kailangan gagawa pa rin ng physical distancing,” Vergeire said in a media briefing.

“‘Wag kayong pupunta sa matataong lugar at kung maiiwasan naman, wag na tayong masyadong magtatagal especially in enclosed spaces. Ating limitahan ang ating interaksyon. ‘Pag tayo ay nasa labas, gawin lang ang dapat nating gawin,” she added.

The DOH also advised the vaccinated seniors that they can do their exercise outside of their homes.

“Ang bottomline, pinapayagan ng ating gobyerno na makalabas na ang ating mga senior citizens na fully vaccinated, ‘yun lang may dalawang doses ng bakuna para dito sa COVID-19,” Vergeire said.

“Kayo ay pinapayagan pero kailangan mag-iingat kayo. Kayo ay dapat susunod pa rin sa ating minimum health protocols para hindi kayo magkakaroon ng impeksyon,” Vergeire explained.

